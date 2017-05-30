Find Out Why Robert Pattinson Was Nearly Fired From Twilight

Can you imagine Twilight without Robert Pattinson? We thought so. Playing the hunky vampire Edward Cullen made Pattinson a household name but he recalled in an interview with the New York Times during the past weekend he got himself nearly fired.

He was very close to being fired from the first film back in 2008, and his agents intervened flying to the Candian set to calm things a bit.

“I didn’t have to kiss anybody’s [butt] the entire time,” Pattinson remembered. “I don’t think I did, anyway.”

The actor said that shooting the five films was quite an incredible luxury for him and it was also a great luck to fall like that into the movies with a group pf people that were great.

He will probably be associated forever with the vampire Edward Cullen, but he doesn’t seem tp mind this.

“I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout, is if you have done five movies in a series, you have had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character,” Robert Pattison, 31, told the newspaper.

The actor is on the other hand extremely proud of his 2012 movie Cosmopolis the first movie that he made after finishing with Twilight.

He stated that this was the first time in his life when he actually worked at something that was very complex.

He confessed that he especially loved the fact that it came out really at the height of his popularity and that was a turning point for him because it helped him realize what he wanted to do.

Pattinson was always a great fan of David Cronenberg’s style as he felt that is was unlike that of anyone else he had ever worked with before.

“I think it’s so rare for something to break a pattern,” he confessed. “I feel like almost everything in the world is designed to be predictable.”

The only thing that causes cringe for him is to watch his work. He doesn’t want to watch his movies because he becomes very self-conscious and he keeps beating himself afterward. He admitted that there is some perverted energy that comes out when people criticize previous work and this particular energy gives you strength.