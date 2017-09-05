Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Prefers Dating A Hunky Athlete Like Blake Griffin More Than A Rapper Like A$AP Rocky

We already know that sparks have been flying between Kendall Jenner and NBA pro, Blake Griffin for a while now. Check out the details on why she currently prefers dating athletes.

Kendall and Blake really make an attractive couple, and this is very easy to see. She is a model, and he’s a basketball star, so what’s not to like about them?

🙂 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

According to a source, Kendall has taken a serious liking to dating athletes, and we really can’t blame her.

‘Kendall and Blake just clicked immediately, there was a huge mutual attraction, and they also have a very similar sense of humor,’ a source confesses.

‘Kendall prefers dating an athlete over a rapper; she loves what fantastic shape Blake is in, and she finds him to be sexy as hell. Right now, they’re spending all their free time together and seeing where things go, but Kendall is super into Blake, more so than I have ever known her to be. It’s early days, but this is looking like the real deal and could get very serious very fast.’

There are also some rumors flying around saying that her former flame A$AP Rocky is not thrilled at all seeing Kendall out and about with a new man.

here's a sweet pic of me doing the #mannequinchallenge midgame. sorry i can't find the video but i #killedit trust me #fireemoji A post shared by Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) on Nov 13, 2016 at 11:29am PST

‘A$AP is very aware of Kendall and Blake, and it honestly does make him a little jealous,’ an insider stated.

‘He had fun with Kendall but up until now hadn’t been obsessed with her or anything. He liked seeing her when it was convenient for both of them but didn’t make her his top priority. It looks like it was his loss because Blake is putting in some serious work,’ the source continued.

‘He’s into Kendall, and he’s making a big move. He definitely wants to be the only guy in her life.’ It really seems that this romance between Kendall and Blake is on the fast track.