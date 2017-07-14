Find Out Why Floyd Mayweather Called Conor McGregor A “F***T”!

Professional boxer’s Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have a sour relationship and checkered-past when it comes to lodging insults at one another and offending the public.

In fact, it was just a couple days ago we reported on the community and media uproar against McGregor for allegedly saying ‘Dance For Me, Boy.” Since then, McGregor has seemed less than apathetic to his wrongdoing, to say the least. He doesn’t really appear to have cared much for the impact it had on the African American community either – while other critics are saying the “remark was (simply) taken out of context.”

Now, whether or not this is true, yet again during their London news conference today Mayweather went on a tirade against Connor lodging insults, which included him calling Conor “A F***T.” This obviously is a huge problem and has created significant pushback from the LGBT community.

Mayweather’s rep then released a statement saying: “Floyd has nothing against gays or lesbians at all … Floyd has them on his staff. Floyd has nothing but the utmost respect for gays and lesbians.”

But, the question remains: “Does this justify the original slur, or prove that Mayweather is not in fact homophobic?” Obviously, this is bad for publicity, and could easily cost Mayweather millions of dollars or more in major endorsement deals.

Mayweather doesn’t have the best history with endorsement deals either, as he signed a shoe deal in the past with back Reebok in 2009 which was short lived. By 2010 Rebook decided not to renew their contract together.

According to an insider, Mayweather also owes over a million dollars to Nike that he has accumulated over time on his “personal tab.”

This seems to connect reports that Mayweather has serious financial issues, turning attention back to his negative relationship with the IRS – which claim he owes more than $22M to the government in taxes.

Untactfully (no pun intended), Mayweather has been publicly criticized and also received jokes from Conor which included him accusing Mayweather of: “Not being able to afford a suit” due to his financial hardships.

Mayweather has also been the hot topic of cheating allegations and marriage problems between American Songwriter and Singer Tameka “Tiny” Cottle from the show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” and “What you know” rapper T.I. Earlier this year. Back in 2014, Mayweather stated about T.I. that: “I was f***ing his b***h.”

There’s no telling where the drama seems to end or begin with Mayweather nowadays – let’s just hope it doesn’t cost him whatever’s left in his bank account!