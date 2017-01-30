Find Out How Much Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Spend on Couple’s Therapy!

Expensive marriage!

According to sources close to the Kardashian family, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still trying their best to save what’s left of their crumbling marriage and money is obviously not a problem. Although it proved to be quite inefficient, the two are still willing to invest a huge sum into couple’s therapy in hopes that they will finally solve their differences.

Insiders claim that the unpleasant things that have been going on in their personal lives, especially Kim’s Paris robbery and Kanye’s breakdown in the months following the heist, have been taking a huge toll on their relationship and are threatening their marriage. For that reason, the troubled couple has turned to a professional therapist for help.

“They’re having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000 a pop,” said the source.

“Their on-call therapist is available 24/7, which doesn’t come cheap, but she’s also available via Skype if they’re out of town.”

Overall, “The help is costing them $4,000 a week for the four sessions and another $1,000 every time there’s an off-hours query,” shared the insider.

As we have reported in the past, the personal issues that the two have been going through have greatly affected their harmonious lives at home. Focusing on themselves and less and less on the other was what pushed them further away. Recently there was even a recent blowup of Kanye’s over a cheating scandal involving his wife.

Most importantly however is the fact that the emotional distance between Kim and Kanye was what ultimately drove Kim away and now Kanye is surprised to realize just how depressed the Kardasihan has been in the last few months and how much she needed him there by her side.

“They have a lot of issues to work through and Kanye’s in total shock at just how unhappy Kim’s been,” said the source. “He’s had his head in the clouds.”