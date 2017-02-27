Final Trailer For ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Is Absolutely Bananas

By this point in cinematic history, the idea of yet another King Kong reboot should be absolutely yawn-worthy. Since the original film was released in 1933, the giant ape has appeared in six other movies over the years, include remakes in 1976 and again in 2005. Nonetheless, if the latest trailer for Kong: Skull Island is any indication, the new film in the King Kong franchise might actually be worthy of your time.

First of all, there are already some exciting aspects of Kong: Skull Island that make it worth a peek, even without watching a trailer. Rather than just another franchise reboot, the new King Kong film is actually part of a new cinematic monster movie universe (called “MonsterVerse”) that also contains 2014’s Godzilla reboot and its upcoming sequel, Godzilla: King of Monsters.

So, yes, if you’re starting to put two and two together here, that does mean the studio is planning a Godzilla vs. Kong movie (slated for release in 2020).

The final trailer for Kong: Skull Island was released today and it features some absolutely insane footage. The film takes place in 1971, when the secret organization known as Monarch (also seen in 2014’s Godzilla), discovers a mysterious island filled with gigantic creatures, all of whom are ruled by a mammoth ape named Kong.

In the trailer, we see plenty more than the typical “King-Kong-climbs-a-skyscraper-and-swats-at-airplanes” scene. Kong is battling other giant creatures, crushing helicopters, and facing off against a bevy of heavy military artillery.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you that Kong: Skull Island might be this year’s first true blockbuster, it boasts an impressive cast that is way overqualified to star in a movie about a giant CGI gorilla. Tom Hiddleston headlines as the tracker leading the expedition onto Skull Island.

Co-stars include John Goodman, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, Shea Whigham, and Corey Hawkins.

Kong: Skull Island explodes into theaters next Friday, March 10, 2017.