Filming Of Upcoming Film The Last Ship Halted Due To Eric Dane’s Mental Issues

The production of The Last Ship has been shut down for the moment while actor, Eric Dane, is coming to grips with his depression.

A representative told Us Weekly, “Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues. He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning.”

The Last Ship is directed by Michael Bay, the director of box office success stories like Transformers and Bad Boys. The drama-action series will be going on production hiatus through Memorial Day.

Dane plays the ship’s captain and also serves as a producer for the show.

It details the lives of the crew of the USS Nathan and their attempt to find a cure and save the people of the world from a viral epidemic which decimates around 80% of the world’s population.

The TV series has become one of the most-watched programs on TNT with an average of 7.1 million viewers each episode across platforms for its third season, according to the network.

Eric, who previously played Dr. Mark Sloan on the show, The Marley and Me, previously struggled with addictions and was entered into a Los Angeles rehab in 2011 to deal with his painkiller dependency.

As reported in 2011, a representative for Eric said, “Actor Eric Dane voluntarily checked himself into a treatment facility to help him get off of pain medication that he was prescribed for a sports injury that he suffered over the recent hiatus. He reports back to work this week. Business as usual.”

Advertisement

The 44-year-old has been married to Rebecca Gayheart since 2004 and share two daughters, Billie and Georgia.