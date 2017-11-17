‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Dakota Johnson Fangirls At New Love Chris Martin’s Coldplay Concert

Dakota Johnson is getting cozy with her new boyfriend’s band. The Fifty Shades Freed star was just spotted in Argentina at a Coldplay concert after sources revealed that she is seeing Chris Martin.

According to The Sun, the actress was spotted hanging out with the band during Coldplay’s Head Full of Dreams worldwide tour. Johnson appeared happy throughout the concert and fans were quick to spot her in the crowd. In fact, a few lucky fans shared photos of Johnson listening to her boyfriend perform on social media.

Rumors of Johnson’s new romance started after the two were spotted eating at a restaurant together in Los Angeles. Eyewitnesses revealed that Johnson and Martin were very affectionate towards each other and laughed throughout their romantic dinner. It isn’t clear when their relationship started, but it’s clearly starting to heat up.

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow. The former husband and wife share two kids — Apple, 13, and Moses, 11 — and were together for ten years before parting ways. They filed for divorce back in 2014. After the split, Martin reportedly started dating Annabelle Wallis. They were last seen together in 2015.

As far as Dakota Johnson is concerned, People reports that the actress has been dating Matthew Hitt for the past few years. Their romance has gone through several rough patches, and they were last spotted together in 2106.

Johnson has not revealed what led to the end of their relationship. The actress is currently getting ready for the release of Fifty Shade Freed, in which she stars as Anastasia Steele. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters in February of 2018.

Martin has not commented on the nature of his relationship with Johnson. According to Gossip Cop, there are rumors that Martin’s ex-wife is jealous of Johnson. Inside sources claim that Paltrow was extremely jealous after reading about Johnson and Martin having dinner together.

The source added that Martin had hoped that Paltrow would approve of his romance with Dakota Johnson, especially after she disliked his former girlfriend, Anna Wallis. Considering the reports, a rep of Paltrow revealed that the jealousy rumors are not true.