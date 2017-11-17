FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chris martin corey feldman angelina jolie janet jackson Jada Pinkett Smith carmelo anthony sylvester stallone blake shelton gwen stefani apollo nida Rose McGowan gal gadot justin bieber bernice burgos kenya moore harvey weinstein Lynda Carter Kevin Spacey brad pitt jessica alba tom sizemore george clooney eva mendes
Home » Hollywood

‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Dakota Johnson Fangirls At New Love Chris Martin’s Coldplay Concert

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/17/2017
0
0


'Fifty Shades Freed' Star Dakota Johnson Fangirls At New Love Chris Martin's Coldplay ConcertSource: Parade

Dakota Johnson is getting cozy with her new boyfriend’s band. The Fifty Shades Freed star was just spotted in Argentina at a Coldplay concert after sources revealed that she is seeing Chris Martin.

According to The Sun, the actress was spotted hanging out with the band during Coldplay’s Head Full of Dreams worldwide tour. Johnson appeared happy throughout the concert and fans were quick to spot her in the crowd. In fact, a few lucky fans shared photos of Johnson listening to her boyfriend perform on social media.

Rumors of Johnson’s new romance started after the two were spotted eating at a restaurant together in Los Angeles. Eyewitnesses revealed that Johnson and Martin were very affectionate towards each other and laughed throughout their romantic dinner. It isn’t clear when their relationship started, but it’s clearly starting to heat up.

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow. The former husband and wife share two kids — Apple, 13, and Moses, 11 — and were together for ten years before parting ways. They filed for divorce back in 2014. After the split, Martin reportedly started dating Annabelle Wallis. They were last seen together in 2015.

As far as Dakota Johnson is concerned, People reports that the actress has been dating Matthew Hitt for the past few years. Their romance has gone through several rough patches, and they were last spotted together in 2106.

Johnson has not revealed what led to the end of their relationship. The actress is currently getting ready for the release of Fifty Shade Freed, in which she stars as Anastasia Steele. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters in February of 2018.

The final chapter begins this Valentine’s Day. Watch the trailer (link in bio), and book tickets now: http://unvrs.al/FSFTix

A post shared by Fifty Shades Freed (@fiftyshadesmovie) on

Martin has not commented on the nature of his relationship with Johnson. According to Gossip Cop, there are rumors that Martin’s ex-wife is jealous of Johnson. Inside sources claim that Paltrow was extremely jealous after reading about Johnson and Martin having dinner together.

Advertisement

The source added that Martin had hoped that Paltrow would approve of his romance with Dakota Johnson, especially after she disliked his former girlfriend, Anna Wallis. Considering the reports, a rep of Paltrow revealed that the jealousy rumors are not true.

Post Views: 0

Read more about chris martin dakota johnson fifty shades freed

Advertisement

You may also like
Elon Musk Allegedly Travels To Brazil To Pursue Actress Dakota Johnson
10/29/2017
First ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Teaser Is Out – See Anastasia And Christian’s Romantic Wedding
09/10/2017
Jamie Dornan And Dakota Johnson Dating Rumors: Check Out The Truth Behind The Drama
07/31/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *