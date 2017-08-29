Fifth Harmony Wants People To Stop Asking If They’re Getting A New Member

After a much talked about VMA performance where a fifth member falls off stage to reveal four, Fifth Harmony is setting the record straight about if they’re adding another member. The quartet made an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, August 29th and where very clear that they’re perfectly content as a foursome.

Many people took the performance as a dig at former band member Camila Cabello, who has since started her own solo career since leaving the group.

Ally Brooke provided some context for that particular performance decision by saying “we get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that ‘Hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony. We are stronger and better than we’ve ever been.”

While some may believe this claim, others find it a bit hard to considering how everything went down when Cabello left the group.

There were rumblings that the other four had no clue that she would be leaving, despite looming tension.

Reports say that Cabello was butting head with some of the other members and after she had done a few side projects on her own, she decided that she would be better off as a solo artist.

All of this took place while Fifth Harmony had shows scheduled. After Cabello’s sudden exit, the girls and their management had to completely refigure vocal and choreography configurations to allot for the missing member.

There were a couple of shady mentions in the press by Cabello and current members regarding who knew what when she made her departure.

Since then, Fifth Harmony has recorded and released a new self titled album. It seems the four girls are ready to take on the music world now more than ever but they constantly keep getting asked if maybe they’ll add another member or change their name.

With Sunday night’s VMA performance and their clear message on Good Morning America, they want to move on from Cabello’s departure and all of the speculation that has taken place as a result. They no longer want to be questioned about the status of their groups members.

They want to focus on the music and continue riding the waves of their burgeoning careers.