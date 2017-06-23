Fifth Harmony Reveals Why They Didn’t Change The Name After Camila Left!

Apparently, Fifth Harmony thinks their original title is good enough to keep going! In an interview with MTV News, on the 21st of June, the band revealed why they chose to keep their name.

Lauren Jaurengui said, “it was obviously a thought, just because it was obviously a clear thing that there’s four of us and not five. But regardless, we were all very united on the fact that we didn’t want to change the name.”

A lot of social media users decided after Camila left that they should modify the name to the fourth harmony.

However, the actual members didn’t feel that at all.

The Miami native, 20, explained, ““It wasn’t our thought that was circulating. It was other people’s idea. The internet, other people thinking that they know what’s up. But we felt, within ourselves, no.”

Although Cabello left the band that was assembled on the X-Factor, the remaining members think their original name is just fine.

“Fifth Harmony is the name that we grew up with, and we’ve worked for, and it’s our brand. It’s who we are; it’s our whole moment. It’s what we’ve spent five years working on.”

Dinah Jane explained the origin of the group’s name. She said, “the fans called us Fifth Harmony. Now they’re the fifth member.”

Now, isn’t that sweet?

And how is Cabello doing?

Apparently, the artist is thrilled to be doing solo work but is also glad her former bandmates are doing well.

She explained, “I thought it was pretty cool,” when talking about the four-member group’s new single, Down.Cabello said to AMP Radio on the 15th of June, “I wish the best for them, and I’m sure they’re going to kill it, and I’m super happy making my music.”