Feud Out Of Control! The Rock Says Vin Diesel Is “Disrespectful” And Set Insiders Agree!

It looks like Vin Diesel’s back and forth with Charlize Theron regarding their on-screen kiss is nothing compared to his feud with none other than The Rock Dwayne Johnson!

According to new reports, the extreme anger between the stars of The Fast and the Furious series stars Vin Diesel, and Dwayne is not just the result of great acting! It turns out that the atmosphere between them is just as tensed in real life as it is on screen!

Insiders on the set of the flick have confirmed that their tempers while filming The Fate of the Furious often got out of control. But what could have determined the two buff actors to be less than professional around each other and even develop a feud while shooting the popular movie?

The sources have revealed that most of the time, their fights started from the fact that Vin Diesel was pretty much always late and The Rock could not take the disrespect!

Some people involved in the production also claimed the actors’ relationship has gotten so bad they can’t even stand to be in the same room with each other for more than a few seconds!

Even though Vin Diesel has tried to downplay his feud with The Rock, stating that “Some things may be blown out of proportion,” sources revealed that not only does the former wrestler think Vin is disrespectful, but they also agreed!

What do you think of the feud between the two giants? Do you believe Vin Diesel looks like someone who would always be late and disrespect his co-stars? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!