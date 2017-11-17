Fetty Wap’s Third Baby Mama Reveals Their Second Baby Is On The Way, Says It Was Planned!

We have learned that a third woman has been added to the mix of baby mamas that he has. In fact, she is trying to take all of the spotlight from the other two with her claim – she is pregnant with their second child!

Lezhae Leona dropped the bombshell by also revealing that she and Fetty planned the pregnancy together!

The woman took to Instagram Live to rant that she does not really need to prove anything to people as long as she and Wap know what they have together.

She also suggested that she and the rapper are (or were) in a pretty serious relationship as they were planning on moving in together.

‘If you ask him, ‘Was his son with Lezhae planned?’ He is gonna say yes. You ask him, ‘Were you and Lezhae having sex on ovulation days to get pregnant? Yes. ‘Was Lezhae supposed to move in your house with you?’ Yes,’ she said.

Lezhae added that they were involved for a long time, even during his relationship with now former girlfriend Blue.

‘The only times I was not messing with him was when he had all his other kids. I was not with him at all around that time,’ the woman explained.

According to her, they also share a daughter together.

Are you shocked to learn about the alleged second baby on the way? Do you think Fetty and Lezhae really planned the pregnancy?