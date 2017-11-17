FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Blake Griffin beyonce selena gomez jay-z Jennifer Hudson cardi b meek mill kanye west bella thorne 21 Savage blake shelton kandi burruss drake nicki minaj mariah carey bella hadid kelly clarkson kim kardashian gwen stefani joe jackson shakira nick jonas Jason Aldean
Home » Music

Fetty Wap’s Third Baby Mama Reveals Their Second Baby Is On The Way, Says It Was Planned!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/17/2017
1
706 Views
1


fetty-wapSource: complex.com

We have learned that a third woman has been added to the mix of baby mamas that he has. In fact, she is trying to take all of the spotlight from the other two with her claim – she is pregnant with their second child!

Lezhae Leona dropped the bombshell by also revealing that she and Fetty planned the pregnancy together!

The woman took to Instagram Live to rant that she does not really need to prove anything to people as long as she and Wap know what they have together.

She also suggested that she and the rapper are (or were) in a pretty serious relationship as they were planning on moving in together.

‘If you ask him, ‘Was his son with Lezhae planned?’ He is gonna say yes. You ask him, ‘Were you and Lezhae having sex on ovulation days to get pregnant? Yes. ‘Was Lezhae supposed to move in your house with you?’ Yes,’ she said.

Lezhae added that they were involved for a long time, even during his relationship with now former girlfriend Blue.

‘The only times I was not messing with him was when he had all his other kids. I was not with him at all around that time,’ the woman explained.

According to her, they also share a daughter together.

Advertisement

Are you shocked to learn about the alleged second baby on the way? Do you think Fetty and Lezhae really planned the pregnancy?

Post Views: 706

Read more about fetty wap

Advertisement

You may also like
Another Woman Claims She’s Pregnant With Fetty Wap’s Baby
11/16/2017
Alexis Skyy Isn’t Ready To Give Up Love Yet – She’s “Looking Forward To God Sending” Her The Right Man
10/17/2017
Alexis Skyy Shares An Image Of Her Ultrasound On Social Media – Who Is The Father?
09/30/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Nic
11/17/2017 at 7:30 pm
Reply

Community dic* and 8 kids before he’s even 30. I hope he has and will have the money to take care of all these kids. These women should want better for themselves.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *