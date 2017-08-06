Fetty Wap Fired Assistant After Accusing Her Of Stealing $250K

Fetty Wap may be looking for a new assistant. It turns out that the woman who was working as one of Fetty’s closest employees has been accused of stealing money from him. She has already been fired for the alleged thievery but it looks like the law might get involved.

Shawna Morgan was fired from her job as Fetty Wap’s assistant on Friday morning according to TMZ. The reported reason for Morgan’s firing is that she allegedly tried to pass herself off as Fetty Wap’s booking agent and manager.

Morgan is accused of charging extra money to the venues where she booked Fetty. Then, rather than turn all of the money over, she kept quite a bit for herself.

RGF Productions, which is owned by Fetty, claims that Morgan made off with $250,000. She claims that it’s the other way around and that Fetty owes her.

The former assistant says that many times, she used her own credit card to secure hotel rooms and other expenses for Fetty as he toured but that he never paid her back.

Morgan also said that she never double dipped or asked for extra booking money. She claims that she took the typical 10 percent booking fee and nothing more.

Fetty’s former assistant claims that she wasn’t fired by the Trap Queen rapper. She also says that she can prove Fetty owes her money because she has the receipts to back it up.

Apparently, Fetty Wap and his production company won’t be calling the police or trying to have Shawna Morgan arrested. That doesn’t mean she gets to walk away from the gig and the accusations without any consequence.

Instead, it has been reported that Fetty is consulting with his lawyers to see what legal recourse he has against Morgan. Likewise, Morgan says she is also seeking the advice of her attorneys in order to get the matter resolved.

Considering that Morgan is accused of stealing money from Fetty, it seems odd that they aren’t considering police involvement. So far, all that’s been done is to change the booking email address and let everyone on social media know about it.