Ferne McCann Deletes Her Boyfriend’s Pictures Off Her Instagram, Despite Move-In Announcement!

According to recent reports, they were about to move in together but it looks like that is not happening anymore!

Ferne McCann has decided to delete all of the pictures of and with her boyfriend Arthur Collins off of her Instagram.

On Monday, the police wanted to talk to Collins regarding the horrible acid attack and a couple of days later, the former TOWIE star removed any trace of her partner from her social media platform.

Just a couple of weeks ago the couple went on a vacation together and the feed was filled with pictures of the fun trip but now they are nowhere to be seen.

Ever since the police issued a warning to the public to call the police of anyone spotted him, Ferne has been keeping a low profile.

“Ferne is aware that the police wish to speak to Arthur Collins and the nature of the accusations against him,” a rep for Ferne has stated, adding that she has cooperated with the police and answered their inquiries.

“As much as anybody she wants to know the truth and urges Arthur to co-operate fully with the police and attend a police station immediately,” the spokesperson added.

According to the police, a corrosive liquid was sprayed over club goers during an argument between the two parties. The attack left 20 people with burns.

LoveJuice, as the event was also known as, was also attended by other three TOWIE members – Jamie Reed, his girlfriend Jade Lewis, and Chloe Meadows. They all took to social media shortly after to confirm they were there during the incident.

Ferne and Arthur dated last year and then split only to rekindle their love recently. They even had their first joint photo shoot and revealed they were considering marriage.

The pair was supposed to move into their new place on May 5.

Do you think there is any chance Ferne and Collins will still go with their initial plans?