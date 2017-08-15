Fergie Teases Upcoming Mystery Project With Nude Picture!

Fergie is getting ready for her new project by taking her clothes off! The star has been giving her fans some revealing, and downright bizarre sneak peeks of her secret project but nothing like the latest one.

The 42-year-old Duchess’ most recent snap shows her entirely in the nude, wearing nothing more than a pair of stiletto heels.

Fergie shows off her enviable body as she can be seen lying down in the classy black and white photo.

tock A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

This nude shot is just the newest in a series of teasers she has been sharing in the past few weeks.

Some of her most provocative clues for her upcoming project include a photo of the artist in a corset as well as scenes of her running away from the police looking scared.

💡💡 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

Some of the clips give us Beyonce vibes and we are excited to see what Fergie has in store for us.

Back in May, it was confirmed that the singer left her former label Interscope Records, to form her own – Dutchess Music.

Although Fergie is yet to officially announce new music releasing plans, the teasers seem to suggest that we need to brace ourselves for some super cool songs very soon.

Some of her teaser clips also include messages like Exposed, More to Come and To Be Continued.

Aside from three singles, the artist hasn’t released a new album ever since her Dutchess solo debut last year.

At the beginning of 2016, there were rumors going around that Fergie was working on her second album titled Double Dutchess, but nothing has been released.

In June it was also announced that Fergie is no longer part of Black Eyed Peas.

Despite her departure, her former band mate claim they will always support her and are still like family.

Are you excited for Fergie’s new project?