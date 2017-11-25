Fergie Taught Herself ‘How To Live’ After Being On Tour

Fergie had to teach herself ‘how to live’ when she finished touring. She admitted that she was so used to living out of bags when she was in the Black Eyed Peas, alongside will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, that when her concerts came to an end, she had to learn how to survive and ‘put things in drawers.’

💯💯 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

During an interview on BBC Radio Two on Thursday, November 23, she confessed that ‘Definitely getting off tour, and being in a band with all guys, and being on tour for my first solo album and four Black Eyed Peas albums, that’s five albums touring around the world, living out of bags. Getting home and learning how to live, actually putting things in drawers.’

But Fergie soon took the fun of living in one place to the extreme when she got married to Josh Duhamel. They were also discussing baby plans.

When they were together, they decided to completely makeover the whole house, which she has hinted was a stressful process with lots of compromises.

Fergie also said that ‘In the middle of that I got married, we bought a house together, we had never decorated. So we got home and did the nursery. Well, that turned into ‘Let’s do the whole house our way’ but oh the compromise.’

denim mean to hurt em A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

When Fergie was asked whether her title rougher by Sarah, the Duchess of York, she confessed:

Advertisement

‘That was the whole point because my last name is Ferguson. I was born Stacy Ann Ferguson, and my grandfather [had] the nickname Fergie, and my dad nicknamed Ferg. It was just a certain point in my life, and in my career when I didn’t’ think Stacey was going to hit all the musical ventures I wanted to achieve. But I felt like Fergie was a little bit more quirky, a little bit more, little bit more rough around the edges it would fit a numerous amount of styles of music.’