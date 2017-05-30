Fergie – Officially Kicked Out Of Black Eyed Peas! Former Bandmates Throw Shade On Social Media

Did the Black Eyed Peas kick Fergie out of the band? On May 29th, the pop star announced that she is starting her very own record label and at the moment the other members of the hip-hop/pop group slammed Fergie on Twitter. We can’t help but think that her future with them isn’t looking too bright right now!

It seems like Fergie aged 42, has been officially kicked out of the Black Eyed Peas.

Just a few hours after the sad and unsettling announcement that she has left Interscope Records to start her very own record label under BMG, her bandmate, Taboo Nawasha, 41, unfollowed her according to Media Take Out.

It looks like after the public learned that Fergie would be working with the well-known label on her forthcoming solo album, called Double Duchess (her second effort since releasing her debut solo album, The Dutchess, in 2006) Taboo took it upon himself to distance the band from her.

This was Taboo’s most recent dig at Fergie, but you should know that it’s not the biggest one.

On May 24th, Taboo tweeted a pic of the group’s debut album from 1998, Behind the Front which did not feature Fergie.

In that tweet, he referred to himself will.i.am and apl.de.ap as “Classic BEP.” Taboo is entirely right as the three of them were the classic members of the Black Eyed Peas. But, on the other hand, the trio didn’t gather the majority of their fans until Fergie came along to the band.

So does this mean that Fergie is out of the group for good? We know that she has wandered off before to work on her endeavors – just like the debut solo album that we have already mentioned.

Fergie did pretty great as a solo performer (we definitely can’t get the cool lyrics to M.I.L.F.$ out of out heads, and we also cannot stop sobbing when we hear Big Grils Don’t Cry). But still, we also love the band as a whole, and it’s quite disappointing to acknowledge the fact that she might be leaving it for good this time.

We can only hope that she is not out of the group permanently. Stay tuned, and as soon as we find out more about the situation, you’ll be the first yo know.