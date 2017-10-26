FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Fergie Is Reportedly Crushing On Kendall Jenner; She Wants To Explore Her Fantasies Following Split

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/26/2017
Fergie Is Reportedly Crushing On Kendall Jenner; She Wants To Explore Her Fantasies Following SplitSource: bet.com

Kendall Jenner has a new fan. Fergie seems to be crushing on her lately after her split with her husband. In a report by Radar Online, it is said that Fergie has her eyes on the model.

The webloid claims that Fergie finds Kendall really attractive and she wants to get closer to her.

 

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

‘Fergie thinks Kendall’s so hot, and she wants to get close,’ according to Radar Online’s source.

Apparently, Kendall and Fergie first met behind the scenes of a fashion show.

Fergie thinks that she had an instant connection with Victoria’s Secret model.

The gossip site also noted that the singer has already worked with Kendall. Just recently, Kendall showed up in Fergie’s new music video for Enchanté (Carine).

Aside from that, Fergie is reportedly close to Kendall’s step-sister, Kim Kardashian West, who also starred in her MILF, Money music video back in 2016.

The webloid added that the singer couldn’t wait to work with Kendall again, this time, as a model for her shoe designs.

Fergie secretly split with Josh Duhamel after years of being together.

Now that she is single, the gossip site alleged that she wants to ‘explore her fantasies.’

‘Fergie’s free to explore all of her fantasies and Kendall is at the top of her list.’

 

This is not the first time that Fergie’s sexuality has been the subject of controversy.

In 2009, she admitted in an interview that she is a bisexual, and she added that she has always been honest about it with her husband.

‘I think women are beautiful. I’ve had a lot of fun with women, and I’m not ashamed of it. The problem is that I also love a well-endowed man.’

Last month, Fergie and Josh Duhamel confirmed that they are splitting up after eight years of marriage.

In an interview with The Wendy Willams Show, the singer emotionally admitted that she wanted to stay married forever. ‘I love Josh. He’s the father of my child. We forever have that project together, and we’re doing the best we can.’

