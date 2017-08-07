FREE NEWSLETTER
Fergie Exposes Everything In String Bikini And Pairs It With Playful Pigtails During Vacation In Hawaii

Nick Markus Posted On 08/07/2017
Fergie Pairs String Bikini With Playful Pigtails During Hawaii Vacation

It’s quite obvious that Fergie has been working out a lot! The 42-year-old star showed off her toned body while on vacation in Hawaii.

She rocked a black string bikini that displayed her ‘lovely lady lumps,’ accessorized with a few silver rings and aviator sunglasses and even tied her hair up in cute pigtails!

As fans may already know, it has been announced earlier this summer that she is not a member of Black Eyed Peas anymore.

Because of that, it looks like the singer has a little more time to spend vacationing and focusing on her well being.

But fear not! According to insiders, despite the alleged split, Fergie still has the undying support of her former band mates as she pursues other music paths all by herself.

‘Fergie is still in the family but is focusing on her solo project. She is like a sister to them. They fully support her,’ one source told us.

As for her swimsuit, this is not the first time Fergie dressed (or undressed) to impress on the beaches of Hawaii.

Back in January, the singer flew over to the tropical heaven.

The paparazzi caught her running through the golden sands in yet another sexy string bikini as if she was taken straight out of Baywatch.

When it comes to sexiness, the Milfshake singer has little competition.

What do you think of the star’s cute bikini and pigtails look? Are you sad Fergie is no longer part of Black Eyed Peas?

