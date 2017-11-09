Fergie Confesses That Making Her New Album Was Therapeutic

Fergie recently revealed that the process of making her new album was cathartic and therapeutic. This helped her a lot to get over her split from her ex-husband Josh Duhamel much easier.

Her latest album is called Double Dutchess, and it was made in the midst of her split from her ex-husband when she was having a tough time coping with everything that was going on at the moment.

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Nov 8, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

She confessed that the whole experience with the new album was a therapeutic one for her.

While Fergie was reflecting on the album-making process, she explained: ‘It’s therapeutic, and I want to feel something. Not just a little bit, I like to go big – go big or go home when it comes to emotion. That goes into everything I do.’

The singer has also revealed that she has a few go-to singers she likes to listen to when she’s experiencing personal troubles and when she is feeling down.

Fergie’s eight-year marriage ended earlier in 2017.

💟💟 @latelateshow A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

She told PEOPLE ‘I have my go-to songs by Fiona Apple, Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige, Alanis Morissette. Those are the ones that I go to, and I play over and over again if I’m going through a break-up or if I’m going through a hard time and I need those strong, powerful, intense emotions. I need to hear somebody sing those words of exactly how I’m feeling to get through them.’

Fergie’s biggest hope is that she will be able to perform the same role for other women around the world.

Advertisement

Fergie confessed that ‘If I can be that help to get anyone through the tough time they’re going through, that’s the most that I can ask for as an artist. That to me is the true success. For the rest of my life, I will have touched somebody with that emotion, and that means so much to me.’