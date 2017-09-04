Fearne Cotton Gives Fans A Rare Look Into Her Family Life With Son’s First Day Of School Post

Now that her beloved son is starting school, Fearne Cotton has decided to give her fans a rare look into her family life. As you may already know, the mother of two is known for usually keeping her life and her children’s lives as private as possible.

Despite that, on the special first day of school of her son Rex, she took to social media to share a message with her fans about the exciting milestone in the boy’s life.

Cotton admitted that as much as she was happy she was also nervous about the prospect of her son growing up so fast.

‘Just dropped Rex off for his first day of school. Surreal and terrifying but he seemed quite excited luckily! Relief!’ she tweeted.

The TV personality was well aware that she is not the only parent going through these types of emotions around this time, so she decided to share a second message, this time of support, saying good luck to all of the kids starting school today.

On one episode of Who Do You Think You Are, Cotton discovered some surprising facts about her family.

Apparently, her grand-grandfather was imprisoned because he refused to get militarily involved during the First World War.

For Fearne, Evan Meredith was a real hero nevertheless, someone who refused to go to war because he did not want to take any lives.

She was touched and proud to find out about her relative’s history.