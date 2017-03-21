FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Donald Trump’s Ridiculous Wiretapping Accusations!

The Director of the FBI, James Comey, was called in to testify in front of a House committee regarding the investigation into the accusations that the Presidential election has been hacked by Russia in order to help Donald Trump win.

Furthermore, he also testified on Trump’s claims that Barack Obama wiretapped his conversations at Trump Tower prior to him winning the office.

As Celebrity Insider readers may already know, last month, the current President, Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower to spy on him during the Presidential campaign!

The shocking statement was made, as usual, via Twitter and it led to yet another controversy surrounding Trump, who is notorious for his crazy and unfounded claims!

Obviously enough, no one really took Donald Trump seriously at first because not only did his accusations not make any sense but he also had no proof that he’s ever been spied on by Obama or anyone else for that matter.

Despite that fact, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy had come out at the time and stated that the President was“very confident” he will be proven right in the end.

Trump’s constant insisting that his rights to privacy have been infringed upon caused a formal investigation to be opened in the end.

However, FBI Director James Comey has already opposed Trump’s claim last month, asking the Justice Department to reject the White House’s insistence that Congress open an investigation.

Now, the man is currently testifying in front of a House committee, trying to stop Donald Trump’s nonsense.

Advertisement

What do you think of James Comey’s testimony?