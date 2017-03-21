FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
barack obama donald trump Tomi Lahren David Rockefeller eric trump glenn beck Fareed Zakaria James Comey kellyanne conway bill maher Angela Merkel barron trump enda kenny liam payne ivanka trump Lindsey Graham Paul Ryan Mark Cuban matt lauer sean spicer justin trudeau
Home » Politics

FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Donald Trump’s Ridiculous Wiretapping Accusations!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/21/2017
0
0


james comeySource: nbcnews.com

The Director of the FBI, James Comey, was called in to testify in front of a House committee regarding the investigation into the accusations that the Presidential election has been hacked by Russia in order to help Donald Trump win.

Furthermore, he also testified on Trump’s claims that Barack Obama wiretapped his conversations at Trump Tower prior to him winning the office.

As Celebrity Insider readers may already know, last month, the current President, Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower to spy on him during the Presidential campaign!

The shocking statement was made, as usual, via Twitter and it led to yet another controversy surrounding Trump, who is notorious for his crazy and unfounded claims!

Obviously enough, no one really took Donald Trump seriously at first because not only did his accusations not make any sense but he also had no proof that he’s ever been spied on by Obama or anyone else for that matter.

Despite that fact, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy had come out at the time and stated that the President was“very confident” he will be proven right in the end.

Trump’s constant insisting that his rights to privacy have been infringed upon caused a formal investigation to be opened in the end.

However, FBI Director James Comey has already opposed Trump’s claim last month, asking the Justice Department to reject the White House’s insistence that Congress open an investigation.

Now, the man is currently testifying in front of a House committee, trying to stop Donald Trump’s nonsense.

Advertisement

What do you think of James Comey’s testimony?

Post Views: 0


Read more about barack obama donald trump James Comey fbi

You may also like
Ivanka Trump Has Fun In Colorado Without Jared Kushner As Her Role Expands In The Donald’s White House
03/21/2017
Tomi Lahren, The Next Megyn Kelly, Gets Praised By Donald Trump And Mocked By Glenn Beck
03/20/2017
A Fox News Anchor Says That Secret Service Should Get Rid Of Snoop Dogg!
03/20/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *