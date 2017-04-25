Faye Dunaway Opens Up About The Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up

It has become known as one of the biggest mistakes in the history of the Academy Awards.

Faye Dunaway in an appearance on NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt opened up about the embarrassing moment at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

It was a disastrous mix-up with envelopes which caused her to mistakenly proclaim La La Land as the Best Picture winner, over Moonlight, which was the actual winner of the award.

What happened afterward was a collection of confusion and bewildered looks on everyone’s faces including the people at home and the attendees of the Award ceremony.

The Bonnie and Clyde star said she misunderstood Warren Beatty’s confusion as a pause for dramatic effect and it all went bad from there.

She explained, “he took the card out, and he didn’t say anything. He looked over me, offstage. He looked around and I finally said, ‘you’re impossible’. I thought he was joking. I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren’s like that. He kind of holds the power and makes people.”

The legendary actress expressed her discontent over the incident and said she felt “stung” by what happened afterward.

She said she felt guilty for not seeing the card correctly. Faye also accepted a golden statue in 1977 for her leading role in the film Network.

When Lester Holt asked Dunaway if she was angry after the incident made headlines she said she didn’t feel particularly angry but rather guilty.

Faye went on to say she felt as if she should’ve been able to tell the winning card because Emma Stone’s name wasn’t supposed to be on the top of the card.

Faye Dunaway wasn’t the only celebrity who was struck by the mix-up. Ryan Gosling famously laughed to himself while the confusion was surrounding the ceremony to which he later explained was due to the fact he thought someone had been hurt.