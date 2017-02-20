Father Of Malawi Twins Madonna Adopted Claims He Was “Mislead”

He did not know the adoption was permanent?

In a shocking turn of events, the father of the Malawi twins Madonna decided to adopt claimed he was not aware the move to the States was permanent.

On Sunday, Adam Mwale gave an interview in which he accused Madonna of taking his 4 year old twin daughters, Esther and Stella, away from him without making it clear that she intended to adopt them.

According to Mwale, he believed the star was just temporarily fostering the twins, not adopting them for good.

“I was told from the start that Esther and Stella were going to a rich woman’s home abroad, that she would give them a good education, then return them to me, to live with me and help all of my family.”

“Now you are telling me the adoption is permanent,” Mwale raged.

“That cannot be true. I don’t want it to be true. I am their father and I will always be their father.”

Furthermore, the father denied reports that he abandoned his daughters after their mother died giving birth to them. He claimed that he simply did what he thought was best for them, even if that meant taking them to an orphanage.

“It was me who took the girls to the orphanage after Patricia died. Everyone in the village knows I just wanted the best for them.”

A Malawi high court gave Madonna the approval to adopt the twins but their father claimed he was in fact misled.

“I was told to agree with everything in court. I did not believe I would never see my girls again.”

“I was standing with my brother-in-law who signed the consent forms with me, and we just continued to believe that I would always be the twins’ father and they would be coming home to me.”

Madonna is yet to comment on the pained father’s claims.