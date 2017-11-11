Fast And Furious Actor Tyrese Gibson Blames Shocking Meltdown On Psychiatric Meds – ‘I Wasn’t Myself’

The Fast and Furious actor took to social media to claim that he just wasn’t himself during the past couple of months. Tyrese Gibson blamed his erratic behavior recently on his meds!

The man made sure to apologize to his fans and everyone else in his life that he hurt, explaining that his meltdown was caused by an ‘adverse effect’ of his psychiatric medication he was taking.

‘Because of high stress and a very traumatic experience I was advised then connected with multiple therapists and psychiatrists, I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online,’ Gibson wrote on his Instagram account.

What the 38-year-old is referring to are a few very odd social media messages that followed the crumbling of his marriage with Norma Gibson, which also caused him to need hospitalization.

‘I am in the clear now, it’s being flushed out of my system, and I am all ready to get back at 100% – please do not chalk this up as ‘oversharing,’ the actor added.

He went on to apologize to everyone affected by his behavior in the last two months and hoped that it would not compromise his career.

Finally, he encouraged people struggling with mental illness to seek the needed professional help before taking any meds.

Tyrese is no longer under investigations over allegations that he beat up his daughter, 10-year-old Shayla.