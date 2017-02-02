Fashion Trends From Spring 2017 NY Fashion Week

Spring 2017 New York Fashion Week, in our opinion, is all but boring. This year we could see lots of the new style trench coats, bathrobes (yes, you read it right) and our favorite ‘80 dance flick – shoulder reminiscent.

Advertisement

Today we’re bringing you some of the pieces that were popular, and that will inevitably become a trend this spring season.

Seaside Stripes

The major stripe trend is perfect for the warm spring and hot summer days. Anything that looks like it’s ripped from the umbrella or weathered lounge chair will go.

Khaki

Khaki’s back and it seems that every designer has at least one piece in their collection that is in khaki, from high fashion to street-wear collections.

Source: Elle Magazine

Yellow

You thought the ’80s were the last time you completely went yellow? Think again. This season there’s an option for every skin tone as it comes in numerous cheery shades.

Source: Elle Magazine

Single Shoulder Cutout

Designer’s obsession with bare shoulders obviously rages on and it seems they put a lot of their time into strategically placing the cutout for maximum impact. If it isn’t off the shoulder you’re wearing it wrong – at least according to some of our favorite designers.

Source: Elle Magazine

Sleeve Slits

Last year, flared sleeves were popular, this year it’s all about the slit. We suggest you play with this trend by adding some interesting bracelets to make your statement.

Source: Elle Magazine

Waist-cinchers

We were so surprised when we saw that waist training is making its huge comeback, but it’s here.

Advertisement

Fold-over Waist

We’re done with boring waistlines for this season as we’re embracing sharp fold over options. It won’t be possible to wear belts with this outfits, but it’s for the fashion itself – brace yourself with the best tailor you can find.