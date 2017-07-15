FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim kardashian gigi hadid eva longoria blac chyna nicole kidman kylie jenner khloe kardashian rob kardashian bella thorne ed sheeran kanye west bella hadid kourtney kardashian Gregg Sulkin katy perry jennifer lopez celine dion kendall jenner kris jenner ashley graham heidi klum caitlyn jenner nicole scherzinger
Home » Fashion

Fashion Juggernaut Vogue Apologizes For Claiming Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are A “Gender-Fluid” Couple

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/15/2017
0
140 Views
0


Gigi and ZaynSource: AOL.com

Vogue apologized yesterday, Friday, July 14th, after describing Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik as “gender-fluid,” in their latest issue. The magazine issued a statement, admitting they “missed the mark.”

And what did the magazine do exactly that people are so upset about?

Apparently, in their issue, they suggested the heterosexual couple are ‘gender-fluid’ because they sometimes borrow each other’s clothing.

The company said to Buzzfeed yesterday, “the story was intended to highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture.”

The statement went on, “We are very sorry the story did not correctly reflect that spirit – we missed the mark. We do look forward to continuing the conversation with greater sensitivity.”

Even though the publication did their best to create a positive impact, they still came under fire online for their representation of the celebrity duo in the August issue.

The fashion juggernaut suggested they were “gender-fluid” because they wear each other’s clothing and this upset many busy-bodies on Twitter.

The magazine wrote, “Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Part of a New Generation Embracing Gender Fluidity.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Think @Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your GF’s T-shirt does not make you gender fluid.”

Another said, “Vogue talking about gender fluidity: cool! Vogue is talking about gender fluidity with a hetero couple that borrows each other’s t-shirts: LOL.”

And the comments didn’t stop there!

One mockingly confused person wrote, “Zayn and Gigi are profiled in this piece on gender fluidity because… they borrow each other’s clothes sometimes?”

Advertisement

In case you’re wondering what the issue is here for users on social media, the problem is that the magazine appears to claim the couple is “gender-fluid” when they borrow each other’s clothing, but actually, they’re just borrowing clothing from one another. To be gender fluid means for a person’s gender identity to oscillate between man and female, or possibly even not to conform to the gender-binary at all.

Post Views: 140

Read more about gigi hadid zayn malik vogue

Advertisement

You may also like
Celine Dion Poses Naked For Vogue – Check Out The Pic!
07/05/2017
Zayn Malik Opens Up About His Relationship With Gigi Hadid!
06/20/2017
Gigi And Bella Hadid’s Father Headed To Jail Because Of Huge Mansion Fiasco
05/31/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *