Fashion Juggernaut Vogue Apologizes For Claiming Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are A “Gender-Fluid” Couple

Vogue apologized yesterday, Friday, July 14th, after describing Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik as “gender-fluid,” in their latest issue. The magazine issued a statement, admitting they “missed the mark.”

And what did the magazine do exactly that people are so upset about?

Apparently, in their issue, they suggested the heterosexual couple are ‘gender-fluid’ because they sometimes borrow each other’s clothing.

The company said to Buzzfeed yesterday, “the story was intended to highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture.”

The statement went on, “We are very sorry the story did not correctly reflect that spirit – we missed the mark. We do look forward to continuing the conversation with greater sensitivity.”

Even though the publication did their best to create a positive impact, they still came under fire online for their representation of the celebrity duo in the August issue.

The fashion juggernaut suggested they were “gender-fluid” because they wear each other’s clothing and this upset many busy-bodies on Twitter.

The magazine wrote, “Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Part of a New Generation Embracing Gender Fluidity.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Think @Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your GF’s T-shirt does not make you gender fluid.”

Another said, “Vogue talking about gender fluidity: cool! Vogue is talking about gender fluidity with a hetero couple that borrows each other’s t-shirts: LOL.”

One mockingly confused person wrote, “Zayn and Gigi are profiled in this piece on gender fluidity because… they borrow each other’s clothes sometimes?”

In case you’re wondering what the issue is here for users on social media, the problem is that the magazine appears to claim the couple is “gender-fluid” when they borrow each other’s clothing, but actually, they’re just borrowing clothing from one another. To be gender fluid means for a person’s gender identity to oscillate between man and female, or possibly even not to conform to the gender-binary at all.