Farrah Abraham’s Savage New Beau Disses Her Co-Stars

The entire cast of Teen Mom OG, with the exception of Farrah Abraham are currently vacationing in Puerto Rico and Farrah’s new beau, Simon Saran has revealed how they feel about the reality TV star being dis-invited from the trip.

“It’s really upsetting,” Saran stated.

“Farrah and I are really upset. It’s going to take some time to get past this. It’s hard for me to sleep knowing we were not included,” Saran said sarcastically.

As fans of the show are aware of, Amber Portwood slapped Farrah during the reunion special. Saran revealed however, that the thought of having to confront his co-starts makes him “cringe.”

“There will be a time and a place,” Saran stated.

Farrah is also not affected at all about her co-stars’ decision to exclude her from the vacation and she is currently enjoying her own free time in Los Angeles with her daughter Sophia.

In fact, as it turns out, not going to Puerto Rico might have been for the best for Abraham as the other moms have received a lot of criticism for leaving their kids behind at home in order to go party.

“Cait already had too much to drink today lol,” Portwood captioned a video of Lowell pretending to pee in the hotel’s pool while holding a cocktail.

“Wow how embarrassing. Poor Tyler and Nova. Stay away from the alcohol. You can’t handle it,” a social media user commented.

“She’s showing poor habits and to be a mother. She should [put] that wine glass down… I thought somewhere down the line you would grow up, but I guess not,” wrote another.

Ever since she advised Amber Portwood to dump her boyfriend, Matt Baier, Farrah has been feuding with the rest of the cast.