Farrah Abraham’s Mother Slams Her Boyfriend Simon Sarah For Ruining Their Family!

Farrah Abraham blamed her mother’s fiancé for their family feud, but now, Debra Danielsen is firing back at her and claiming that the real culprit is Farrah’s boyfriend! In a new interview, the woman slammed Saran for his role in their mother-daughter estrangement.

Saran has claimed this week that Danielsen contacted a lawyer to take custody of Farrah’s daughter Sophia from her.

However, Danielsen denied she ever did such a thing and stated that he just makes stuff up!

‘It is always about Simon wanting to earn more money and use my money and my family to appear on the show. He could go away; nobody would miss him! Simon broke up a family. Farrah has blocked me. She does not talk to me, and it’s been a while now. I have only tried to help her. They are my world. I’ve done everything for them,’ the mother explained.

On the latest episode, however, Abraham had another fight with her mother’s fiancé David, accusing him of not making any efforts to bond with his stepdaughter.

She then slammed her mother for marrying someone who hates her!

At dinner, David finally opened up about why he remains cold towards Farrah, stating that it’s because she does not respect her mother.

Then, the man went on, attacking Abraham, telling her she needs therapy.

Farrah admitted she actually does go to therapy and it’s all because her family messed her up.

When the Teen Mom star went so far as to call David a horrible doctor, Debra’s man gave her the middle finger and yelled ‘f**k you!’

Debra stated that although David loves Farrah, he also respects her and it hurts him to have Farrah show disrespect towards her mother.

Whose side are you on?