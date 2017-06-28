FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian kim zolciak debra danielsen ryan edwards kandi burruss meek mill lisa marie presley rihanna Chris Lopez mackenzie standifer bethenny frankel blac chyna steve harvey tristan thompson t.i. Kirk Frost tameka cottle nicki minaj drake kim kardashian beyonce
Home » Entertainment

Farrah Abraham’s Mother Slams Her Boyfriend Simon Sarah For Ruining Their Family!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/28/2017
0
2.1K Views
0


farrah abraham simon saranSource: bravotv.com

Farrah Abraham blamed her mother’s fiancé for their family feud, but now, Debra Danielsen is firing back at her and claiming that the real culprit is Farrah’s boyfriend! In a new interview, the woman slammed Saran for his role in their mother-daughter estrangement.

Saran has claimed this week that Danielsen contacted a lawyer to take custody of Farrah’s daughter Sophia from her.

However, Danielsen denied she ever did such a thing and stated that he just makes stuff up!

‘It is always about Simon wanting to earn more money and use my money and my family to appear on the show. He could go away; nobody would miss him! Simon broke up a family. Farrah has blocked me. She does not talk to me, and it’s been a while now. I have only tried to help her. They are my world. I’ve done everything for them,’ the mother explained.

On the latest episode, however, Abraham had another fight with her mother’s fiancé David, accusing him of not making any efforts to bond with his stepdaughter.

She then slammed her mother for marrying someone who hates her!

At dinner, David finally opened up about why he remains cold towards Farrah, stating that it’s because she does not respect her mother.

Then, the man went on, attacking Abraham, telling her she needs therapy.

Farrah admitted she actually does go to therapy and it’s all because her family messed her up.

When the Teen Mom star went so far as to call David a horrible doctor, Debra’s man gave her the middle finger and yelled ‘f**k you!’

Debra stated that although David loves Farrah, he also respects her and it hurts him to have Farrah show disrespect towards her mother.

Advertisement

Whose side are you on?

Post Views: 2,060

Read more about debra danielsen farrah abraham simon saran teen mom

Advertisement

You may also like
From Rehab To Jail? Police Officer Reveals If Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards Will Be Charged With DUI!
06/28/2017
Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Is Fighting For 50/50 Custody – Plus, More Drama All Around This New Season Of Teen Mom
06/27/2017
Ryan Edwards Falls Asleep Behind The Wheel While On Drugs In Shocking Teen Mom Season Finale!
06/27/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *