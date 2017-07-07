FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Farrah Abraham’s Mother Slams Her Abuse And Rape Claims: ‘Get Over It And Grow Up!’

Nick Markus Posted On 07/07/2017
farrah abrahamSource: sheknows.com

According to the reality TV star’s mother Debra Danielsen, Farrah’s claims may not be entirely truthful. As fans may remember, this week, Farrah’s father Michael defended her and revealed how the rape she went through continues to haunt her today. Debra however, is not buying it in the slightest!

The woman stated that Abraham’s alleged rape is no excuse for her behavior.

‘She has never spoken to me about it. The only thing I’d ever heard is that one night she went out to a place and got drunk. Someone slipped something into her drink, and she got attacked,’ claimed the mother.

The estranged mother went on to state that she is not even sure the attack took place.

Her father revealed that the Teen Mom star was raped around the time she sold her sex tape to Vivid.

Despite not revealing who the man who raped her was, Farrah, did claim her porno co-star James Deen drugged and manipulated her.

However, no charges were filed against the adult films actor, and he also denied the accusations, claiming he has always respected women both in his line of work as well as in his private life.

But Debra’s shade did not stop there.

The mother also stated Farrah was never abused as a child despite what Michael claimed.

‘Even if she was abused, look at all the millions of people out there who suffered, they do not blame the world for it. They have to grow up. It is time to grow up and get over it!’ Debra added.

The Teen Mom star has always been open about the alleged abuse she went through as a child, claiming she was beaten with a belt by her mother.

Whose side are you on in the ugly war between mother and daughter? Do you believe Farrah or Debra?

