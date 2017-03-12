Farrah Abraham’s Mother Opens Up About Her Daughter’s Drug And Alcohol Scandal!

Farrah Abraham’s boyfriend refused to comment on the speculations that the Teen Mom star has been mixing prescription pills with alcohol. The man didn’t know how much he could reveal but he pretty much mistakenly confirmed the rumors by not denying them either.

Advertisement

On the other hand however, Farrah’s mother did not hesitate to jump to her daughter’s aid.

Debra Danielsen denied her daughter’s drug problem by simply stating “That is not true.”

“That is absolutely not correct,” the mother stressed.

“My daughter works her ass off. She works very very hard. She’s a dedicated, professional woman. We don’t believe in that and that’s not happening.”

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Abraham was involved in a new scandal last week after a blind item from Crazy Days and Nights talked about one of the Teen Mom stars’ drug and alcohol nightmare. Later on, it was revealed that the star in question was none other than Farrah Abraham.

“The drinking of this Teen Mom is out of control,” the report claimed.

“Combine that with some pills she was prescribed and her already notorious temper and she was a walking train wreck.”

Furthermore, the report also alleged that after a fan commented on Farrah’s 20-pound gain, the reality TV star “screamed” at them, making it seem like she is out of control.

The blind item also alleged that when a fan commented on her 20-pound weight gain, the reality star “screamed” at them.

Advertisement

Farrah Abraham has refused to comment on the accusations but her boyfriend answered that he is “not sure” if he should say anything! Oops! That just sounds like he’s hiding the truth.