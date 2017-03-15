Farrah Abraham’s Mother Is Ready To Wed! Will Her Daughter Be There Despite Feud?

Farrah Abraham’s mother is ready to walk down the aisle soon!

The Teen Mom star’s mother Debra Danielsen has recently talked about her upcoming wedding and also revealed whether or not her daughter is going to be by her side on the big day despite their troubled relationship.

“We are trying to plan a destination wedding,” Debra revealed.

She got engaged to Dr. David Merz in October of 2016. “We’re thinking of Bora Bora and being married on the beach,” added Danielsen excitedly.

As fans may already know, Farrah is set to appear on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition alongside her mother and father, Michael Abraham.

“It was an opportunity that was too good to pass on. To be able to look at the difficulties we had and to do it in an intense way was really important,” Debra stated about the show.

But will she attend her mom’s wedding as well?

According to Debra, despite the fact that they’ve been feuding for a while, her daughter would not miss her wedding for anything!

“My Farrah is going be front and center,” she explained proudly.

It is quite surprising that Farrah accepted the invitation considering she is feuding with her stepfather as well, mainly over the way she treats Debra on Teen Mom.

“She’s [Debra] under stress, she’s under a lot of things, she’s been through a bunch of s**t and she gets all this stuff thrown at her. I’ve watched Teen Mom. It hurts me because I know her. Why are they doing that to her? Beating her up,” David told Farrah.

Farrah told him that she can’t really do anything to protect her mother from the negativity on the show, to which David shot back accusingly: “You’re the one who says it!”

Did the two women really work out their differences?