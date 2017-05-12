Farrah Abraham’s Lover Slams Kailyn Lowry For Having Three Baby Daddies In Savage Twitter Fight!

As fans of Teen Mom may already be aware, Farrah Abraham’s boyfriend Simon Saran always disses the reality show’s cast members. His latest victim is none other than Kailyn Lowry.

The two have fought over social media in one of the nastiest feuds in the history of the show.

The conflict started when social media users bashed Farrah for owning a miniature horse as a pet.

Saran told a fan to protest controversial amusement park Sea World and a commenter replied: Sea World is at @KailLowry’s house, right?”

“Sure, if you are looking to free Shamu!” Saran slammed.

But the 25 years old pregnant star and mother of two did not hold back and tweeted: “Shamu is almost as wide as your girlfriend’s vag.”

Saran responded that it is definitely not as wide as the door her third baby daddy ran through when he found out she was pregnant and Lowry slammed that at least it didn’t have curtains to run through.

“Girl everyone has ran through you!” fired back Abraham’s boyfriend.

Lowry seemed unaffected by the slut shaming comment and claimed she’d heard it all, before advising him to get his “balls out of Farrah’s purse.”

Saran backtracked, stating he’s never actually called her “a slut” or “white trash” and that Lowry only assumed that on her own.

“Roll call! Line em up! Probably 100 mother f**kers in that lineup. That whole damn football team,” Saran added when Lowry didn’t respond.

During a recent red carpet event, Farrah has also slammed Lowry for repeating the “pregnant look,” and advised her to stop getting pregnant by “randoms.”

Whose side are you on? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!