Farrah Abraham’s Father Claims His Daughter’s Bad Behavior Is Due To Getting Abused And Raped!

The reality TV star’s father has opened up about his daughter’ past trauma. According to her dad Michael Abraham, the Teen Mom’s behavior is a result of her troubled past.

As fans of the hit show are already aware, Farrah always manages to drive her parents, costars and her on again, off again boyfriend crazy with her explosive behavior.

However, her father explained in a recent Twitter exchange that there are some serious reasons for her emotional outbursts.

When fans took to social media to mock Farrah, the father quickly jumped to her defense.

‘Mine comes from being a disabled VET for hearing loss… Farrah’s is from her trauma — shame on you for your judgment,’ Michael tweeted.

When one confused user asked him what trauma he was talking about, her dad explained that it was a combination of things.

From watching him and her mother fighting, Debra taking physical action against Farrah and her sister to even getting raped a few years back!

The reality star also talked about her trauma during couple’s therapy and during Teen Mom reunions as well.

But when another user claimed that doing porn was not rape, her father defended her again, claiming it was a fact that Farrah got raped after that video.

Michael added his daughter is still in therapy to overcome her dark past.

Farrah claimed in the past that she was drugged and manipulated by her porn video co-star James Deen – therefore she was raped.

The adult movies star denied everything and no charges were ever brought against him.

Deen stated the claims on social media were defamatory and wanted to assure his fans and co-stars that he respects women and boundaries both in his private and professional life.

Advertisement

What do you think of what Farrah’s father claims?