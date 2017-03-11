Farrah Abraham’s Drug Abuse And Drinking Shocks Fans!

The latest scandal involving Farrah Abraham shocked her followers! The reality TV star has been accused of being addicted to prescription pills and drinking excessively!

According to reports, “The drinking of this Teen Mom is out of control. Combine that with some pills she was prescribed and her already notorious temper and she was a walking train wreck.”

Furthermore, the report also added that the star in question has “gained about 20 pounds” and “recently screamed at a fan” who pointed out the weight gain.

Although at first the report let the readers guess who it was referring to, it was later revealed that the Teen Mom star was none other than Farrah Abraham!

Although Celebrity Insider requested Abraham to comment on the latest allegations about her, the star refused for now. However, her current lover, Simon Saran did not really deny the speculations, saying he was “not sure” if he could talk about it to the public.

The 25 years old Abraham is one of the few Teen Mom stars who never had a drug abuse scandal – until now!

As fans may already know, Amber Portwood has admitted to consuming drugs, and the woman chose to spend five years in prison rather than go to rehab again. Portwood was released after 17 months behind bars.

Leah Messer is also one of the Teen Mom stars who was accused of abusing prescription pills after she was caught on camera slurring her words and nodding off in the middle of a conversation.

Messer has denied the speculations however, even though she spent one month in rehab, allegedly because of her anxiety and depression.

Jenelle Evans admitted she was addicted to marijuana and arrested for possession of heroin back in 2013.