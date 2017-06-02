Farrah Abraham’s Boyfriend Opens Up About Pregnancy Rumor!

Not too long ago, Farrah Abraham showed off her bump, and now, Simon Saran has finally revealed the truth about whether or not the Teen Mom star is expecting another baby. It looks like Farrah has been practically begging for an engagement ring from her on again off again boyfriend – has she finally made him hers for good by getting pregnant?

As fans of Teen Mom certainly already know, Farrah and Saran sparked pregnancy rumors with one photo from their Jamaica vacation in which it looked like she had a baby bump.

The couple were in Jamaica to celebrate Abraham’s 26th birthday but was there another reason for celebration as well?

After the reality TV stars had posted the picture on social media, they were soon flooded with congratulatory messages and questions about whether or not she is expecting as fans thought Farrah looked pregnant.

Coconut cheers! 🌴 #jamaica A post shared by KING SIMON (@simon_23_saran) on May 29, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Now, Saran finally decided to open up about the whole rumor and denied Farrah was pregnant.

In addition, he attributed the woman’s protruding belly to drinking too much soda on vacation.

‘I believe she had too much Dr. Pepper to drink for breakfast that left her looking bloated,’ Saran stated.

Abraham herself pretty much denied the rumors when she posted snaps of her enjoying cocktails and beers.

The rumors started just a few days before Abraham is expected to continue her feud with co-star Amber Portwood on the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion special.

Season six’ reunion is set to be filmed in New York on June 3 and 4.

The last time the women had a huge confrontation was back in December of 2016 when Portwood slapped Abraham across the face when she stated that her fiancée Matt Baier looked like a pedophile.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch the upcoming OG episode? Whose side are you on?