Farrah Abraham’s Boyfriend Confesses: ‘Yes, She Is Pregnant!’

The Teen Mom star has sparked speculations that she is expecting another baby after showing off her bump. After weeks of rumors, Farrah Abraham’s boyfriend Simon Saran has finally revealed that the reality TV star is pregnant! But is she?

The man jokingly said that she is 26 and pregnant, making reference to the show that made her famous – ’16 and Pregnant.’

But the boyfriend would not confirm whether he was serious about his statement.

As fans may already know, Abraham sparked pregnancy rumors in May when she posted pictures during vacation.

The photos showed that she had a belly bump, but after speculations had started going around, her boyfriend denied that she is expecting and stated that drinking too much Dr.Pepper at breakfast left her bloated.

However, Abraham’s bare belly was yet again caught on camera in a Twitter video this week.

‘You can deny it all you want, but that is definitely a baby bump,’ one follower commented while others seemed to agree and congratulated the reality star.

If the speculations are true, this would be Abraham’s second child. She is already mother to 8-year-old Sophia she had with former boyfriend Derek Underwood.

Sadly, Underwood passed away because of a tragic car accident when Abraham was still pregnant with their child.

Farrah would be the latest Teen Mom star to be expecting again.

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her third baby with former boyfriend, Chris Lopez. The baby is set to come in just a few weeks.

Lowry is also mother to two boys, Isaac, fathered by ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Other Teen Mom star expecting currently is Briana DeJesus who is due in July.

DeJesus is the mother to daughter Nova, fathered by Devoin Austin.

Do you think Farrah Abraham is also pregnant?