Farrah Abraham Will Not Be Going To Her Mother’s Wedding!

Debra Danielsen will be getting married in November, but her daughter, Farrah Abraham, will not be one of the guests! The Teen Mom OG grandma revealed to the publication, Radar Online, that her daughter isn’t coming.

In case you missed it, Danielsen saw her daughter and granddaughter for the first time since June at the beginning of the week.

And even though Farrah and Danielsen are working on their broken relationship and have a vacation planned; she still won’t be going to the wedding.

She explained, “right now, they’re not participating in the wedding. They’re not coming to the wedding.”

Apparently, Farrah does not support the marriage because she allegedly doesn’t like the groom.

And how does her mother feel about this?

She said it was “very hurtful.”

Even Amber Portwood is making her way to the wedding.

Fans of Teen Mom will remember Farrah and Amber getting into a fight on the reunion show.

Putting all of the drama aside; the wedding is scheduled for the 5th of November, 2017, at the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium in Nebraska.

Debra explained the ceremony would have all kinds of entertainers including, DJs, rappers, drummers, and even bag pipers.

There is going to be a red carpet as well as fans who want to make it to the event.

According to Debra, there are 15,000 applications from Teen Mom fans.

In case you need some background information, Abraham and her mother started fighting after she accused her fiancé of not making an effort to hang out with her and Sophia. She claimed, “It’s sad you’re marrying someone who f***ing hates me.” Farrah added that her mother was not choosing to have a “good family.”