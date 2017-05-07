Farrah Abraham Sparks Controversy Over Her Bollywood Style At MTV Movie And TV Awards

Farrah Abraham had the audience surprised at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards tonight. The Teen Mom reality star wore an outfit reminiscent of Bollywood style, consisting of a three-piece gold and pink outfit that she accessorized with a headpiece and bindi.

Twitter reacted almost immediately, saying that it was “culturally insensitive” to Indian culture, especially the use of the bindi, which is an ancient tradition related to Hinduism.

One Twitter user said, “Farrah Abraham gonna catch this fade once my flight lands.”

Another said, “Farrah Abraham…… no….”

One fan empathasied, “Farrah Abraham is gonna get so much s–t for that outfit.”

Abraham didn’t seem too considered about the allegations of “cultural appropriation” backlash.

She revealed in an interview she wanted to “bring culture” to the red carpet.

She said, “I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences.”

When speaking about her look, she said she felt “freaking amazing, Bollywood and sexy!”

The issue of “cultural appropriation” has been a hot topic in the past few years, with many people accusing not only Farrah of inappropriately using other’s cultures but people like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez as well.

Miley has been accused of “appropriating hip-hop” culture and then “abandoning it and stereotyping it.”

In 2013, Selena Gomez wore a bindi on her head at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards and was asked to apologize by the Universal Society of Hinduism.

The religious organization said, “It is an auspicious religious and spiritual symbol. It is not meant to be thrown around loosely for seductive effects or as a fashion accessory aiming at mercantile greed.”

The statement went on to say Selena should’ve apologized and should familiarize herself with the basic tenets of world religions before sporting their symbols.