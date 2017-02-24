Farrah Abraham Slammed For Her Daughter’s Lavish Birthday Party

Farrah Abraham has done it again! The reality TV star went all out for her daughter’s 8th birthday bash but in the end she only received backlash from her followers who slammed her for holding the party on a school night.

Abraham posted a picture of her daughter with friends, captioning it: “Slumber party on a school night.”

Everybody seemed to have fun at the little girl’s party and her friends looked really excited for the sleepover but fans had none of it.

“Are you proud in saying slumber party on a school night? Not much to be proud of,” said one user, adding that “normal” moms would’ve waited until the weekend to throw a party.

“What idiot parent throws a birthday party (and a sleepover at that) on a school night?” commented another hater.

Furthermore, people were outraged not only because of the day of the week she chose to have the birthday bash but also because they though Farrah spoils her young daughter way too much.

Sophia had a red carpet a pony and even a huge cake, fit for a wedding.

“More is not always better… She thinks material things will fulfill her,” commented one follower, while another said the cake was definitely “over the top.”

As fans may already know, Farrah has been slammed for her parenting choices before. In November of last year she was criticized for giving her, then 7 year old daughter weight-loss tea.

“It’s not for a child to drink. What is wrong with you?” fired one angered follower.

“Poor kid is going to be so insecure about her looks just like her mother,” slammed another.

Even worse, Abraham allowed her daughter to Snapchat with strangers at night and fans took action immediately. Worried about the little girl’s safety they reported the account and it was taken down immediately.