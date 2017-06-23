Farrah Abraham Shows No Regrets After Calling Chad Ochocinco’s Mom A ‘Black Piece Of Sh**’

Instead of apologizing, Farrah Abraham said she doesn’t even care about Paula’s existence! After the reality TV star called African-American Marriage Boot Camp co-star a black piece of s***, she has been labeled as being racist.
Now, instead of apologizing to Paula Johnson for her offensive slip of the tongue on this week’s episode, Abraham showed no regret about her shocking comment.
Paula is on the show to resolve family issues with her famous son, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.
Fans certainly remember that Farrah’s mouth got her into hot water last week after she started a horrible feud with Paula over her drinking problem.
‘Trash like you needs to go to jail and get the s*** beat out of you. When I f*** your son, I will take a picture. This is some trailer park trash! Disgusting black piece of sh**,’ Farrah shouted as she picked up a plate with the intention of throwing it at the woman’s head.
Farrah was eventually taken out of the room by security.
Paula shot back by calling Abraham a puffy-faced b****.
But things did not calm down later on. In fact, they recently took a turn for the worst.
Farrah stated that she doesn’t care about Paula’s existence and that she doesn’t want to even be in the same room with an alcoholic.
Abraham however, did not acknowledge the racist comment she made that offended the entire cast including Kendra Wilkinson – whose husband Hank Baskett is black.
The Teen Mom tried to cover up her racist comment by adding that she doesn’t want to be around someone who looks so angry and f***ed up all the time. What??
Do you think Farrah Abraham should have apologized for her offensive comment?
She is truly insane. She treats her mother like dirt, She made a P**** movie. she’s a terrible mother .Her daughter is spoiled rotten and she’s very disrespectful. I remember one show where Farrah had a gentleman from a different country come over who she was hoping to get engaged to and she allowed her little four-year-old daughter at the time to be all over this man which the guy was clearly uncomfortable with .She kept hitting on him and touching him and just doing very inappropriate things and the guy kept telling Farrah to get her daughter ,I remember that he could not wait to get out of there and go back home .And for her to sit up there and say she don’t want to be around a person is so funny because why is she on the show? she’s on the show because of her problems just like all of the other people on there how dare she feel as though she’s better but you wait and see when her daughter grows up she’s going to treat her 10 times worse than what Farrah treats her own mother .K