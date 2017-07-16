Farrah Abraham Sells Her Hollywood Hills Home – Fans Wonder If She’s OK

Farrah Abraham has had a rough year. This month alone has been filled with TV appearances and publicized claims and accusations against her parents that rape and physical abuse.

25-year-old Farrah explained on the Dr. Drew show and didn’t hold back any tears in telling her stories about being abused, as well as her regrets about the chaos between her parents growing up.

According to the reports she was quoted as saying: “‘I wish they were divorced so there would not be fights.’”

Farrah’s father, Michael Abraham, replied to those comments on the show by saying: “I thought, ‘I’m going to stay until she (Farrah) is 18 and do it right,’” Her father, seemingly showing remorse in the televised “reunion.” Abraham also admitted that he believed he was guilty of “abandonment on my daughter.”

In most recent news, Farrah apparently succeeded in selling her Hollywood Hills home for $860,000. But, “unfortunately” for her she had to wind up selling it for the same price she bought it just last year – regardless of the over $100,000 she invested in renovations for the Hollywood Hills home.

Farrah also reportedly had to drop the price at least three times from the original $950K asking price, and we’re not quite sure yet who ended up buying the house.

According to an insider, she may have not even used a real estate agent in help listing the home.

Rumors of her “lack of proactive approach” in showing the house might have also been a leading factor, and fans are wondering if this was just a “last ditch” effort of her acting out emotionally because of the troubles she’s had this year.

Farrah Abraham is a well-known T.V. personality whos had starring roles in hit series like “Teen Mom” (2009), “Celebrity Big Brother” (2001), and “Couples Therapy” which aired from 2012 to 2015.

Farrah also seems to be rather quiet lately on Twitter, as she hasn’t posted since last Wednesday when she snapped photos of her hanging out with friends in Paris where she presumably purchased a big magnificent home during her stay!

Is Abraham intending to stay, live, and work in Paris moving forward? Is she running away from or trying to put more distance between herself and her parents?