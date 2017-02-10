Farrah Abraham Posts Positive Reviews From Fake Account Amid Scam Accusations

Farrah Abraham has been receiving a lot of hate messages on social media after she was accused of scamming her customers online. Now, people are speculating that the few positive messages might have been written by her!

Abraham was accused of creating the Instagram profile Cre8wealth to post positive comments on her photos.

“Look at Farrah in that top pic looking as glamorous as Gisele or Ariana,” Cre8wealth wrote. “Goal accomplished world stardom this weekend.”

The same user even posted on model Gisele Bundchen‘s Instagram page, praising the Teen Mom star.

“Gisele while you’re in TX you should stop by Furnished by Farrah, owned by the #1 TV celeb Farrah Abraham,” the user wrote of Abraham’s furniture store. “Top notch pieces that would look beautiful in your castle.”

Another comment, this time regarding Abraham’s frozen yogurt shop FroCo read, “Lmao how minions talk about FroCo meanwhile top names from around the universe stopped by on their way to the game. The jelly filled haters are almost comical.”

However, her haters immediately responded, accusing her of having created a fake account to promote herself.

“@cre8wealth stop it Farrah no one stopped by!” wrote one angry follower.

Another wrote, “@cre8wealth You’re delusional Farrah.”

Regarding the accusations, Farrah stated: “I only have my account. It’s great I have fans who make accounts with my name like most celebrities have.”

“I personally run four companies so I have a limited amount of time.”

But Abraham was busted writing fake Yelp reviews for her yogurt shop when she forgot to sign out of her personal Google account.

“This is an awesome froyo location, it’s fun and has free events,” the review read.

“Coba the mascot is awesome, the children love him. The sunglasses are sold out a lot and Farrah the owner is a celebrity so of course this is one of the best frozen yogurt brands in America. Forget all the cyber bullies who are jealous! #HARDWORK pays off! GO FARRAH!”