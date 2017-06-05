Farrah Abraham Opens Up About Her Current Relationship Status With Simon Saran

It’s been a busy weekend for the star of Teen Mom: OG, who’s been partying in the city of New York. Not only did Farrah film an OG reunion, but the reality star also had a birthday bash, where she told E! News about her relationship with Simon Saran.

The 26-year-old, who has had an on-and-off relationship with Simon for the past few years, addressed rumors that she was pregnant.

She said to the reporter, ‘No, I am not. I hope I don’t look pregnant!’

During the party, that was held at the Beatique Restaurant and Lounge in Manhattan, Abraham revealed she and Saran are not engaged, and she is currently looking for a new man.

‘I am not engaged that’s why I am single. Maybe I’ll meet a new guy here?’

We have to admit it’s a little strange she’s hanging out with Saran if they do not see each other. However, maybe, they’re just accompanying one another.

Be that as it may, the star said things are “off” at the moment.

‘Simon and I are cordial.We are friends—or trying to be. If it doesn’t work out to be friends in the future, I am happy I tried to be friends with an ex.’

But just because it was her big night at the Beatique restaurant, it doesn’t mean she couldn’t throw some shade at her fellow castmates!

When asked whether or not she talks to them, she said, ‘they are irrelevant and nonexistent.’

That coincides with what the other women said during the weekend regarding their ‘friendship’ with Farrah.

An insider revealed to the publication that when Dr. Drew Pinksky gathered Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham for two days of filming, the rest of the women claimed they ‘did not have a relationship with her.’

Advertisement

The source went on to say Abraham was ‘dramatic,’ and at one point during the set, rushed out of the room to be comforted by her father who suggested she ‘may need to go to therapy!’