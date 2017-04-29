Farrah Abraham On Her Co-Stars: “They’re Jealous, Depressive And Hateful!”

Farrah Abraham has recently opened up for starmagazine.com and revealed that she has no intention of even trying to make up with her co-stars Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.

“God bless them and all of their fake bull s**t,” she stated, adding that “They’re jealous, depressive and hateful.”

As fans may already be aware, even though the reality TV star will not get over the feud with her co-stars, she is trying to fix her relationship with her parents, Debra and Michael.

What is more, she is doing it on the TV Show Marriage Bootcamp Family Edition and pocketing some cash while at it!

The 25 years old admitted that her parents have also put a lot of effort into changing and they all came a long way towards having a healthy family relationship. Despite that, it’s still not enough, and there is still a lot of work to be done.

“It is certainly still a struggle,” Farrah stated.

Well, we are glad that the reality TV star is trying her best to fix one relationship in her life! She may not want to be all buddy-buddy with her co-stars, but her parents are worth the struggle! Right?

But is Farrah just trying to stay relevant and gain money or is she sincere? If you think about it, on Teen Mom drama is encouraged meaning that her feud with Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell is the best plan of action.

Meanwhile, her reconciliation with her parents is televised, and so she is getting money for keeping her personal life in the public light! Is it all part of her plan? Tell us what you think by going to the comment section down below!