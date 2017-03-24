Farrah Abraham Explodes At Her Abusive Mother And Calls Her A “Stupid Dumb B***h!”

On this season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, reality TV moms and daughters are going to feud and start drama like never before!

As fans may remember, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham had confessed in the past that her mother was abusive towards her when she was a child. Farrah claimed that her mother, Debra Danielson used to beat her so much that she had “cuts, bruises, welts, swelling and scars.”

Despite her confession, Debra denied her daughter’s claims.

But it looks like the 25-year-old daughter has had enough with her mother’s lies and in the latest episode Farrah is shown calling her mother a “stupid dumb b***h!”

“You don’t abuse your f*****g daughters,” Abraham adds, obviously fuming.

Later on, Danielson is shown crying and saying that: “I want to do the right thing!”

Despite the fact that things between Farrah and her mom Debra look bad, their feud is nothing compared to the huge fight that Kendra On Top star, Kendra Wilkinson got into with her mother Patti.

Kendra and Patti have not seen each other for nearly two years and on the show, they are forced to finally face one another

Kendra decided to simply ask Patti: “What made you okay with me f*****g every guy?”

Her mother’s reply is sarcastic as she disses her own daughter by saying: “Yeah, a mother really wants her daughter to be a w***e!”

Do you think the show will be able to fix the estranged mother-daughter duos or is it too late?