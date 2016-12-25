Farrah Abraham Disses Amber Portwood Again: “She Needs to Stop Lying”

Farrah Abraham’s feud with Amber Portwood is not even close to being over and the reality TV show can’t stop throwing shade, calling Portwood a “liar” and telling her that she needs to “get her sh*t together.”

We know that Farrah has been feuding with pretty much all of her Teen Mom OG co-stars and now she is saying that she has “cut all of them ” out of her life.

Farrah was especially angry at the fact that Portwood announced that she’d quit the show but she soon changed her mind.

“I already called it. Poor thing. Her mind’s not all there. She’ll say one thing. She’ll detract from that. She needs to be more in touch with her self-awareness and hopefully she’ll just be happy all the time,” slammed Abraham.

“Her self-destructiveness has really gone too far,” she added. “I really just cut a lot of them out of my life. I don’t want any part of that.”

Abraham could not help but critique MTV as well for bringing Portwood back. “Hopefully she gets help. The people who surround her need to be a good support system for her rather than negative. Production and the people around her. She does not have the right people around her and that’s sad.”

She went on by saying that she will “never be talking to anyone or her ever again. She knows that.”

“I’m working and I have businesses. I don’t have time for horrible people surrounding me. That’s why I’m successful. That’s why my daughter is doing so well.”

Farrah admitted that she is already filming for the next season of Teen Mom but has been completely avoiding the rest of the cast.

“I have to just say and speak clearly. I don’t care if I got kicked off the network because of it. I don’t like to be put around trash. I don’t like to be put around ghetto situations.”

“Personally people need to care more for other who have been in jail and who are now out of jail and not put them in a situation where they know that they don’t have enough self-control right now. At their age, to handle themselves. Do they want my dad to press charges against her boyfriend and put him in jail? What drama.”

Finally, the reality TV star talked about Portwood’s claims that the show edited the altercation so she would look bad.

“No one edited her. She’s a liar. She needs to stop lying. She needs to get her sh*t together and so does her boyfriend who is also a liar too.”