Farrah Abraham Claims Fellow Teen Mom OG Stars Should ‘Watch And Let Me Be The Example’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/24/2017
Farrah Abraham has been working on fixing her bad relationship with her mother Debra lately, but that doesn’t mean she’ll do the same with her fellow Teen Mom co-stars. Abraham revealed that she hasn’t reconciled with her nemesis Amber Portwood following Portwood’s split from fiance Matt Baier.

In fact, Abraham believes that Portwood, as well as her fellow MTV co-stars, could learn a thing or two from her.

‘I am just going to stick to my own standards, and I am not going to dumb down to mediocracy. I think a lot of the women on my show have done that and I feel bad for them,’ she slammed, adding that ‘I just feel like they should watch and let me be the example because otherwise, when I try to be friends with them, they like to bash me and tear down one another. I wish them all the best. I frankly feel like I am not here to just get married and divorced and pop out babies. I am not about the drugs and the drinking. I’m just not about that s–t.’

As fans of Teen Mom certainly remember, last season Portwood and Abraham got into a huge fight during the reunion episode.

After a series of ugly fights, Portwood, and her now ex-fiance Baier broke up ahead of their wedding.

Baier lost Portwood’s trust after he offered co-star Catelynn Lowell a Xanax and failed a lie detector test about having ‘sexual communications’ with another woman.

According to an insider, the exes are still broken up despite going on VH1’s Couples Therapy together.

‘They went their separate ways after Couples Therapy. The show did not reunite them,’ the source dished.

Do you think Farrah Abraham is really an example for her fellow Teen Mom co-stars?

