Farrah Abraham Claims Amber Portwood Is Not Fit To Raise Her Own Daughter!

According to Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood and her fiancé, Matt Baier are not fit to raise her daughter.

Therefore, Abraham believes Gary Shirley should be given full custody of his 7-year-old daughter with Amber.

“Gary should have full custody of Leah,” the 25-year-old Teen Mom star stated, adding that “Both of them are not to be trusted with children, evidently so.”

Farrah’s latest diss towards Amber and Baier comes not too long after she also accused Portwood of inviting her to their wedding despite their feuding, just to get attention.

“I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with,” Abraham said. “I’m happy both the scam artists can be a happily married criminal couple.”

Furthermore, Farrah’s boyfriend, Simon Saran mocked the ceremony by calling it a “circus,” and claimed it would be fun to go to such a show, as he hasn’t been in a while.

As fans probably remember, the feud between the two women went too far when Portwood stormed on stage after Abraham said her fiancé looks like a pedophile during the Teen Mom OG reunion episode.

Amber simply lost it and she started swearing at Farrah: “F*** that f***ing b****!”

After screaming at her, she even slapped her across the face, while shouting: “Don’t call my f***ing man a pedophile!”

At some point during the brawl, Abraham’s father got involved, but while he was trying to stop the fight, Baier pushed him into the audience.

While Portwood and her fiancé were taken out of the set by the police, Farrah said: “Michael, do you want to call police on the criminals? Because they need to visit jail.”

Going back to Abraham’s custody diss, last May, Portwood received joint parental rights over her daughter with Shirley, but he will “retain primary physical custody.”

Furthermore, she also needs to pay Shirley $1,200 per month in child support.

What do you think about Farrah’s comments? Did she go too far?