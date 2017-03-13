Farrah Abraham Caught Drinking Excessively Amid Shocking Addiction Scandal! PICS!

Although Farrah Abraham’s mother denied the rumors that her daughter has been not only abusing alcohol but also mixing it up with prescription pills, the Teen Mom star couldn’t help but refuel the speculations by spending a weekend full of drinking!

Although the scandal has shocked many of her fans and followers, the woman did not manage to prove its untruthfulness; on the contrary, she went and had some drunken fun – maybe a little too much!

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, the huge drug and booze drama started when Crazy Days and Nights reported that “The drinking of this Teen Mom is out of control. Combine that with some pills she was prescribed and her already notorious temper and she is a walking train wreck.”

It was later revealed that the person in question was none other than Farrah Abraham.

Instead of lying low, the Teen Mom star went out and had a night of fun with her close friends!

She was even caught on camera holding an alcoholic drink alongside her friends.

Furthermore, the reality TV star did not try to conceal her wild night in any way; on the contrary, she documented it by taking a lot of pictures and posted them on her personal Instagram.

@tinder @wherearetheavocados #camptinder #Campout #krewella A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Over the weekend she attended not only a Tinder event, but also another party, meaning that she boozed for two days straight!

A couple of days ago when Abraham was asked to comment on the rumors that she has an alcohol and pills addiction, the reality TV star refused to say anything while her boyfriend responded that he was “not sure” if he should comment.

Her mother, Debra Danielsen however, came to her daughter’s aid and claimed that “This is not true,” stressing once again that “That is absolutely not correct. My daughter works her a** off. She works very hard.”

“She’s a dedicated, professional woman. We don’t believe in that and that’s not happening.”

#theprofit #1nightstandwithmarcus @tmobile let's do big things #Food #Fashion #furniture A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Had a blast last night can't wait to do some business adventures! #tunesheadphones #hoochapp #sxsw2017 #djenvy #jarule #fyreapp A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 11, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

What do you think about the rumors?

