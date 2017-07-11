Farrah Abraham Breaks Down In Tears Over Childhood Abuse On Teen Mom, Her Mother Denies Everything Despite Proof!

During the Teen Mom reunion, Farrah Abraham broke down over her allegedly sad childhood, but her mother is still denying her daughter was ever abused. Also, 25-year-old Farrah claimed that her relationship with her mother continues to be rocky because Debra does not get along with her fiancé David.

‘That was the second or third time I attempted to reconcile. I tried to talk to him previously, but if someone cannot communicate, engage, be loving, be kind or be part of a family, then that is his own fault,’ Debra explained the show’s host, adding that David acts hateful and is irrelevant to her life.

Finally, after some more drama, Dr. Drew asked Abraham about the abuse she allegedly faced as a child and the reality TV star burst into tears.

She then explained she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore as she’s done it many times before.

Dr. Drew then called her father Michael on stage to explain how he contributed to her trauma.

The man claimed his daughter’s suffering came from his and Debra’s marital problems.

‘She said, ‘I wish they were divorced so there would not be fights.’ I thought, ‘I’m going to stay until she is 18 and do it right,’ but that was a mistake on my part. I would go to work to avoid the conflict, and that was abandonment on my daughter,’ the dad realized.

Debra, however, denied Farrah was ever abused or traumatized.

Dr. Drew brought up the 16 and Pregnant scene in which she hits her daughter in the car during an argument.

Danielsen explained that she sat there for an hour being verbally abused by her daughter and after repeatedly asking her to stop she finally snapped and hit her shoulder…or was it the seat?

‘I did not even hit her, I hit her shoulder, I know I hit the seat. She got abusive.’

Advertisement

Who do you believe, Debra or Farrah?